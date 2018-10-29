Kings' Trevor Lewis: Goal in win
Lewis scored a goal Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Lewis, 31, has managed just two goals in 11 games to start the season and isn't worth a fantasy roster spot at this point.
