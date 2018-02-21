Kings' Trevor Lewis: Health improving, now day-to-day
Lewis (upper body) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Property of the Kings since they drafted him 17th overall in 2016, Lewis is clearly making progress based on the fact that he no longer carries a week-to-week injury designation. However, it's worth noting that the American center technically remains on injured reserve. This is important to know because you may as well use the IR spot if you have that option in fantasy; it would allow you pick up a reinforcement option as needed.
