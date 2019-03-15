Kings' Trevor Lewis: Helpers in consecutive games
Lewis dished an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.
Lewis only has eight points in 32 games this season, with five of them coming in his last 14 games. The fourth-line center has typically produced about 25 points in a full season, but will almost assuredly fall far short of that mark after missing 38 games with a foot injury.
