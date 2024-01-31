Lewis is questionable to face Nashville on Wednesday after missing practice with an undisclosed injury Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Lewis is currently mired in a 16-game goal drought during which he recorded just one assist and 19 shots while averaging a mere 10:30 of ice time. The returning Quinten Byfield (illness) could step into the lineup in Lewis' stead. Given his limited offensive contributions this season, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting word on whether Lewis plays Wednesday or not.