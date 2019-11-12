Lewis remains week-to-week due to his lower-body injury, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lewis will for sure miss the next three games after being placed on IR, but it sounds like it could be even longer before he is cleared to play. The center managed just two points in 16 outings prior to getting hurt and could miss the 20-point mark for consecutive years. The 32-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, which could make him a trade option heading into the deadline, assuming he can get back to 100 percent.