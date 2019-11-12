Kings' Trevor Lewis: Labeled week-to-week
Lewis remains week-to-week due to his lower-body injury, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lewis will for sure miss the next three games after being placed on IR, but it sounds like it could be even longer before he is cleared to play. The center managed just two points in 16 outings prior to getting hurt and could miss the 20-point mark for consecutive years. The 32-year-old will be a free agent this offseason, which could make him a trade option heading into the deadline, assuming he can get back to 100 percent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.