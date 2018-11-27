Kings' Trevor Lewis: Lands on IR
The Kings placed Lewis (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Lewis is still considered week-to-week with the fractured foot he sustained during practice on Nov. 16, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 31-year-old forward will be eligible to return as soon as he's deemed fit to play, but at this point there's no telling when that might be.
