Lewis (upper body) skated with the third line ahead of Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Martin Frk and Matt Luff stayed on the ice following the morning skate, indicating they will be the scratches and further emphasizing that Lewis will likely be back in the lineup. The 32-year-old will first need to be activated from IR. The lifelong King isn't the concern of fantasy managers outside of the daily realm, as he's recorded just six points through 30 games.