Kings' Trevor Lewis: Missing Thursday' game
Lewis (upper body) will not play Thursday in Colorado.
The 31-year-old forward is missing his second straight game with the injury he sustained Monday against the Wild. This may not have a lot of fantasy impact, but the Kings will certainly miss Lewis and his 14 goals. His next chance to return is Saturday against Edmonton.
