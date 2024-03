Lewis registered an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Lewis snapped a six-game point drought when he assisted on Brandt Clarke's third-period tally. The 37-year-old Lewis has often played on the fourth line this season, but he got a little more usage Thursday with the Kings dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen. He's up to 13 points, 99 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-4 rating through 59 outings overall.