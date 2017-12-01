Lewis dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's win over the Capitals.

Lewis has welcomed a returning Marian Gaborik onto his line and picked up four points in his last three contests. For a third-line winger, Lewis is fairly reliable. The 30-year-old has seven goals and 13 points in 26 game and is sporting a tidy plus-4 rating. The depth contributor is worth owning in some deeper leagues.