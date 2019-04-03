Kings' Trevor Lewis: Nets game-winning goal
Lewis scored his third goal of the year to secure a 3-1 victory over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Lewis has 12 points in 42 games this season, having lost nearly half the campaign to a foot injury. He has picked up a score and three helpers in his last six games, a strong finish to the season.
