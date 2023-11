Lewis posted an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Lewis snapped his five-game drought with a helper on Carl Grundstrom's goal in the second period. While he's been cold lately, Lewis has generally been solid in a fourth-line role to begin 2023-24. He's at five points, 20 shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 14 contests.