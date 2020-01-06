Kings' Trevor Lewis: Officially in versus Columbus
Lewis (upper body) will return to the lineup Monday versus the Blue Jackets, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lewis has missed the last five games, but he's ready to return to the third line. The 32-year-old has accrued six points and 50 shots on net over 30 games this year, so his fantasy value in season-long leagues is negligible.
