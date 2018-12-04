Kings' Trevor Lewis: Out indefinitely following setback
Lewis will be sidelined for "a while" after suffering a setback with his broken foot, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Lewis had yet to begin rehab for his foot injury, so the setback likely suggests he has a long recovery road ahead. The veteran forward has just three points to his name over 17 contests this season and just 26 as his career-high mark, so his absence shouldn't have major fantasy implications. Still, Lewis' injury will leave the Kings lacking in depth up front.
