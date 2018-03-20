Kings' Trevor Lewis: Out of commission Tuesday
Lewis (upper body) will not play Tuesday against the Jets and coach John Stevens was non-committal on a timeline for his return, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports. "I wouldn't say it's long, long-term, but he's not going to be available today," said Stevens.
Lewis suffered the upper-body issue during Monday's game against the Wild and it will cost him at least one additional game as a result. The way Stevens phrased his response about Lewis' timeline, it wouldn't be surprising if he's unavailable for Thursday's contest versus the Avalanche as well, but that bridge will be crossed closer to the matchup. Without him, either Alex Iafallo or Michael Amadio will draw in for the Kings.
