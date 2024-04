Lewis notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Lewis set up a Kevin Fiala tally in the third period. The 37-year-old Lewis has two helpers over his last three contests, though he's gone 12 games without a goal. The veteran forward has 16 points, 129 shots on net, 89 hits, 61 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 80 appearances as a fixture in the Kings' bottom six.