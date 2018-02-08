Lewis recorded two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

The veteran checking winger now stands just one point shy of his previous career high of 25, set in 2014-15, and Lewis has already established new personal bests in goals (13) and power-play points (three). He'll never be a big part of the Kings' offense, but he's helped keep things humming for a team that's gotten little this season out of bigger names like Jeff Carter (ankle) and Marian Gaborik.