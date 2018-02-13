Kings' Trevor Lewis: Placed on IR
The Kings placed Lewis (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
This move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as coach John Stevens believes Lewis is "a little longer" than day-to-day at this stage in his recovery. The veteran forward will be eligible to return as soon as Saturday against the Sabres, but there's no guarantee he'll be able to overcome his ailment in time for that contest. The Kings should release an update on the 2006 first-round pick's status once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.
