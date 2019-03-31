Kings' Trevor Lewis: Plucks apple
Lewis provided an assist, two shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
Lewis has five assists in his last 10 games, with 16 shots in that span as well. Lewis has 11 points and a minus-6 rating in 40 appearances this season, which makes the grinder difficult to recommend for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...