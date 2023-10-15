Lewis produced an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Lewis set up a Vladislav Gavrikov goal in the third period. This was Lewis' first point in two games this season, which saw him return to the Kings after spending the last three campaigns in Winnipeg and Calgary. The 36-year-old may not be an everyday player at this stage of his career -- with Arthur Kaliyev eligible to return from his suspension, Lewis' place in the lineup is far from secure. Even when he plays, Lewis can't be expected to see anything more than fourth-line minutes.