Kings' Trevor Lewis: Returning against Capitals
Lewis (upper body) will play against the Capitals on Thursday.
Lewis went from being on injured reserve to being a game-time decision to being declared as returning to the lineup unexpectedly quickly. It's been a little while since the 31-year-old has played, as he missed the previous 12 games. Even if Lewis can hit the ground running, he's a veteran depth forward who has averaged 2.0 shots on net per game this season. His ceiling is limited.
