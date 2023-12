Lewis scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Lewis put the Kings ahead 2-1 just 13 seconds after Kevin Fiala got them on the board. The goal was Lewis' second in the last four contests, both of which have come against the Sharks. The 36-year-old forward is up to five tallies, eight points, 58 shots on net, 20 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 31 outings as a fixture in the Kings' bottom six.