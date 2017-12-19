Kings' Trevor Lewis: Scores in win over Flyers
Lewis scored the game-winning goal and recorded five shots during Monday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.
The tally snapped an 11-game goalless streak for the veteran, and he had just three assists during the slump. Lewis has never topped 25 points in a season, so his current pace of 19 goals and 14 assists would both stand as career-high marks. However, those numbers hardly move the fantasy needle in the majority of settings.
