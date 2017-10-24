Lewis had a third-period unassisted shorthanded goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Lewis was the Kings' most effective skater in the defeat, having a role in both of Los Angeles' goals. At three goals this season, he's already a quarter of the way to his career high of finding the twine through seven games. His start has been welcome, but probably isn't sustainable.

