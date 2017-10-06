Kings' Trevor Lewis: Scores team's first goal
Lewis opened the scoring in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Flyers.
Lewis' goal 6:16 into the second period accounted for all the scoring in this one until Tyler Toffoli added a second tally with less than three minutes left in the game. The 30-year-old grinder broke double-digit goals for the first time last season with 12 and has never topped 25 points, so there's no reason to rush to the waiver wire for him after this performance.
