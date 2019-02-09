Kings' Trevor Lewis: Scratched despite IR activation
Lewis (foot) is not in the projected lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Lewis was lifted from injured reserve ahead of the contest, but it appears that he'll be eased into the fold. His next chance to play will arrive Monday for a road game against the Capitals.
