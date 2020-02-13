Play

Lewis notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Lewis found Austin Wagner on a breakaway in the second period, and the latter tallied to put the Kings ahead 2-1. The 33-year-old Lewis has a goal and an assist in his last three outings after 10-game drought. He's at nine points, 73 shots and 49 hits in a limited, bottom-six role.

