Kings' Trevor Lewis: Sets up breakaway tally
Lewis notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Lewis found Austin Wagner on a breakaway in the second period, and the latter tallied to put the Kings ahead 2-1. The 33-year-old Lewis has a goal and an assist in his last three outings after 10-game drought. He's at nine points, 73 shots and 49 hits in a limited, bottom-six role.
