Kings' Trevor Lewis: Sheds no-contact sweater
Lewis (upper body) practiced in a normal jersey Monday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Lewis has missed the last three games, but his ability to practice without limitations signals he'll be ready to return soon. The 32-year-old winger isn't on many fantasy radars, as he's accrued just six points over 30 games this year, but he's a valuable veteran presence in the bottom six with 42 hits and 50 shots on net. Lewis could play in Tuesday's game against the Flyers, but he would need to be activated from IR first.
