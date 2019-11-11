Kings' Trevor Lewis: Shifted to injured reserve
The Kings placed Lewis (lower body) on injured reserve Monday.
The fourth-line winger is expected to miss significant time with a lower-body injury, so Lewis winding up on IR doesn't come as a surprise. The team has yet to provide a timeline for Lewis' return. With only two points in 16 games played this season, the 32-year-old will not be missed in fantasy.
