Lewis (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Tuesday's matchup with Carolina, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

The veteran forward went down with the injury in Friday's win over Florida and subsequently missed Saturday's contest with the Lightning. Bench boss John Stevens disclosed that Lewis would be further evaluated Monday, though at the moment there's no timeline for his return. Having already scored a career-best 13 goals through just 54 games this season, Lewis' absence is one that will be felt by the Kings.