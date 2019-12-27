Kings' Trevor Lewis: Sitting out again Friday
Lewis (upper body) is slated to miss Friday's game against San Jose, Ross McKeon of NHL.com reports.
Even the holiday break wasn't enough for Lewis to make his way back into the lineup, but there's no indication that he's expected to miss extended action at this time. Even when he's cleared for action, the veteran forward has collected only six points through 30 contests, leaving Lewis well off the fantasy radar in most leagues.
