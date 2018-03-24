Lewis (upper body) will sit out again Saturday against the Oilers, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Lewis did take the ice for practice, signifying that his absence may not last too much longer. However, the Kings appear set to roll with the same lineup that faced the Avalanche on Thursday. The veteran winger's next opportunity to draw in arrives Monday when the team returns home to host the Flames.

