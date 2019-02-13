Kings' Trevor Lewis: Snags assist in return
Lewis notched a helper in Monday's matchup with Washington.
Lewis -- who missed the previous 38 games due to a foot injury -- was able to write his name on the scoresheet while logging just 11:54 of ice time. The Salt Lake City native will need to keep producing with consistency if he wants to hit the 20-point mark for a fourth consecutive season.
