Lewis scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Lewis, a native of Salt Lake City, scored in his hometown in his first regular-season game there. It ended a 22-game point drought, and it was his first tally since his two-goal effort versus the Wild on Nov. 5. The Kings have often opted to dress just 11 forwards, but that has been a way for their top players to get more time -- a fourth-liner like Lewis remains fairly limited in terms of minutes. He has eight points, 37 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-1 rating over 42 appearances this season. Still, a hometown goal will have sentimental value for the 38-year-old.