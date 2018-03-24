Updating a previous item, Lewis (upper body) didn't require extra work for a morning practice, therefore he'll be a game-time decision against the Oilers on Saturday night, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Early signs pointed to a Lewis absence for the latest contest on a 12-game slate, but he's now expected to take warmups when his status will officially be determined. This news concerns a player with only 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) through 61 games, so there shouldn't be too many of you sweating out his status.