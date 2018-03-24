Kings' Trevor Lewis: Status could come down to wire
Updating a previous item, Lewis (upper body) didn't require extra work for a morning practice, therefore he'll be a game-time decision against the Oilers on Saturday night, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Early signs pointed to a Lewis absence for the latest contest on a 12-game slate, but he's now expected to take warmups when his status will officially be determined. This news concerns a player with only 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) through 61 games, so there shouldn't be too many of you sweating out his status.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...