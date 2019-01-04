Kings' Trevor Lewis: Still multiple weeks from return
Lewis (foot) will miss at least another two to three weeks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Lewis suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken foot in early December and it appears to be a pretty significant one. His absence won't have a major impact from a fantasy perspective, given that he owns just three points over 17 games. Still, the Kings will continue without a veteran presence up front for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...