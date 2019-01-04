Lewis (foot) will miss at least another two to three weeks, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lewis suffered a setback in his recovery from a broken foot in early December and it appears to be a pretty significant one. His absence won't have a major impact from a fantasy perspective, given that he owns just three points over 17 games. Still, the Kings will continue without a veteran presence up front for the foreseeable future.

