Lewis (foot) has yet to begin skating but is "getting close to going on [the] ice by himself", Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Lewis remains sidelined with a foot injury that has limited the 32-year-old to just 17 games this season. He last played Nov. 13 but could return as soon as Feb. 2 versus the Islanders. The veteran right winger will benefit from an extended layoff, as the All-Star break is set to commence following his team's game Monday against St. Louis.