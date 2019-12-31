Kings' Trevor Lewis: Still sidelined
Lewis (upper body) practiced for a second straight day Tuesday, but he won't be available for the evening's matchup with Philadelphia, NHL.com's Dan Greenspan reports.
Lewis is clearly closing in on a return, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's game versus the Predators for his next opportunity to do so. Once he's cleared to play, the 32-year-old forward, who's picked up six points in 30 games this campaign, will return to a bottom-six role.
