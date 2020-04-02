Kings' Trevor Lewis: Struggles to make a mark
Lewis hit the hiatus on 12 points for the season, accumulating six goals and six assists.
Lewis has never been a top scorer by any means, but he's usually been more productive than this. He's simply depth for the Kings at this point, and he offers little value in any format in fantasy.
