Lewis left Monday's game against Minnesota with an upper-body injury and is questionable to return.

At the moment, it's unclear whether this injury is related to the upper-body issue that forced Lewis out of the lineup for 12 games in February and early March, and he was just skating in just his seventh game after re-joining the team. More information should be released by the team before Tuesday's tilt against Winnipeg, and if Lewis isn't able to lace up the skates, Alex Iafallo figures to slide into the lineup.