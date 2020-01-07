Lewis (upper body) scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

After a five-game absence, Lewis did well to score in the third period of Monday's game, although the Kings didn't build on it. The 32-year-old is now at seven points, 53 shots on goal and 42 hits in 31 contests. He'll likely hold down a bottom-six role, which will keep him from garnering much fantasy interest.