Lewis sealed a 4-2 home win over the Rangers on Sunday with an empty-net goal.

With that deposit into an unguarded cage, Lewis has tied his career high in goals at 12, and he needs just five more points to establish a personal best in the points column. There are too many superior options available in most season-long fantasy settings, but Lewis has been a rather sneaky option in DFS this campaign.

