Kings' Trevor Lewis: Traveling with team
Lewis (foot) will travel with the Kings on their upcoming six-game road trip, but he's still not ready to play, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The fact that Lewis is traveling suggests he'll likely return to practice at some point during LA's lengthy road trip, but it doesn't necessarily indicate that he's closing in on a return to game action. Either way, the veteran forward has only notched three points in 17 appearances this season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
