Lewis scored a goal on a team-high four shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Lewis made a nifty move to get around Penguins blueliner Jack Johnson. His first move didn't beat goalie Tristan Jarry, but Lewis pounced on the rebound to put the Kings ahead 2-0 late in the second period. He snapped a five-game point drought with the tally and now has 10 points through 50 games this season. The fourth-liner has added 82 shots and 57 hits.