Lewis (upper body) won't play in Monday's game against the Blues, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.

Lewis exited Saturday's game against the Sabres, and he'll miss his ninth game of the year. The 32-year-old forward has played in the bottom six this year, accruing six points through 30 games. Matt Luff is expected to enter the lineup in Lewis' place.

