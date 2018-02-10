Lewis (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's game against the Lightning, Jim Fox of Fox Sports West reports. He will return to Los Angeles to get checked out but could rejoin the team if everything checks out fine.

Lewis exited Friday's game late in the third period due to the ailment and it will cost him Saturday's affair at a minimum as he gets checked out by doctors. His next opportunity to return arrives Tuesday against the Hurricanes, but more information will likely surface in the coming days.