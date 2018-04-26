Lewis underwent surgery on his right hand on Tuesday and is expected to be ready for training camp, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Lewis posted career highs in goals and points this season, 14 and 26, respectively, despite playing just 68 regular season games. He also averaged a career-high 15:14 of ice time per game. Lewis was a vital part of the Kings' offense all season and was held scoreless during his team's 4-0 series sweep at the hands of Vegas. Look for the 31-year-old to build on this strong season if he remains healthy next year.