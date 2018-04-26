Kings' Trevor Lewis: Undergoes successful surgery
Lewis underwent surgery on his right hand on Tuesday and is expected to be ready for training camp, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Lewis posted career highs in goals and points this season, 14 and 26, respectively, despite playing just 68 regular season games. He also averaged a career-high 15:14 of ice time per game. Lewis was a vital part of the Kings' offense all season and was held scoreless during his team's 4-0 series sweep at the hands of Vegas. Look for the 31-year-old to build on this strong season if he remains healthy next year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...