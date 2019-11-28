Kings' Trevor Lewis: Will play Wednesday
Lewis (lower body) took line rushes during pregame warmups and is expected to play Wednesday versus the Islanders, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Lewis was activated from injured reserve earlier Wednesday, and will return to the Kings' lineup after an eight-game absence. He slots in on the fourth line, relegating Nikolai Prokhorkin to the press box for this contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.