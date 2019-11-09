Play

Lewis (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Montreal, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Lewis will be reevaluated when the Kings return to L.A. on Monday, but he's already expected to miss extended time with the lower-body injury he sustained during Thursday's loss to Ottawa. Carl Grundstrom will likely get the first crack at replacing Lewis in the lineup.

