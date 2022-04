Moore notched an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Moore helped out on a Phillip Danault goal in the first period. In the last five games, Moore has two goals and three assists. The 27-year-old winger continues to log second-line minutes. He's been effective with 46 points, 196 shots on net, 67 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-17 rating while playing in all 77 of the Kings' games so far.